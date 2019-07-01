Tomas Kalas joins Bristol City in record transfer from Chelsea

Tomas Kalas has joined Bristol City on a four-year deal

Bristol City have completed the signing of defender Tomas Kalas from Chelsea for a club-record fee.

Sky sources understand Bristol have paid £8m for the Czech Republic international, who made 41 appearances while on loan at Ashton Gate last season.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club and leaves Chelsea having made just four appearances for the Blues over a nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Czech this out...👀✍️ pic.twitter.com/eiOMfjflLa — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 1, 2019

"We saw last season the qualities he brings and Tomas is exactly the type of player we want to build our team around," Bristol head coach Lee Johnson said.

"Not only is he a fantastic footballer but someone with a winning mentality.

Kalas played just four times for Chelsea over a nine-year period

"A lot of credit should go to Mark Ashton, Jon Lansdown and the City Board for the hard work in making this happen."

Chief executive Mark Ashton added: "We are thrilled Tomas has committed his future to Bristol City for a club-record fee and I know it is a signing which City supporters have been eagerly hoping for.

"A player of Tomas' stature naturally attracts a lot of interest but we worked hard to secure his services which I believe shows a lot about our ambition.

"All credit as well to Chelsea who have been excellent to deal with regarding Jay (Dasilva) and now Tomas."