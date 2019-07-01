Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on permanent deal

Mateo Kovacic was allowed to join Chelsea despite their transfer ban

Chelsea have signed midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a permanent five-year deal from Real Madrid, the clubs have announced.

Chelsea have been permitted to sign the Croatian midfielder despite their transfer ban because he was still registered to the club until the end of June following his loan spell.

"I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently," Kovacic said.

"We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons."

More to follow…