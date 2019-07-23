Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton joins Blackburn on loan

Blackburn have signed Christian Walton on loan

Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old successfully underwent a medical and agreed terms on a move to Ewood Park on Tuesday.

Walton spent the past two seasons on loan at Wigan, helping them win the Sky Bet League One title during his first campaign at the DW Stadium.

Blackburn have been looking to bolster their goalkeeping options after allowing David Raya to join Brentford.

Walton, who has been capped by England at U19, U20 and U21 level, has two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

He first joined Wigan in July 2017 on a season-long loan and kept 19 clean sheets - the highest in League One - as the Latics secured a return to the Championship.

Walton re-joined Wigan last June, once again on a season-long loan, keeping nine clean sheets as Paul Cook's side retained their place in England's second tier.

Sky Sports News also understands Blackburn expect to complete the loan signing of Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

