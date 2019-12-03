Derby County players to join staff and coaches for Christmas party

Derby's Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were convicted of drink driving after a players' party in September

Derby County's players will not have a separate Christmas party this festive season and instead celebrate with coaches and other club staff, Sky Sports News has learned.

Rams manager Phillip Cocu has decided it is more in keeping with his "one club" philosophy for everyone to come together rather than head off in groups for pre-Christmas festivities.

The last Derby players' party culminated with back-page headlines when three members of Cocu's squad were involved in a high-profile car crash.

Striker Tom Lawrence and midfielder Mason Bennett were convicted of drink-driving over an incident when their cars collided on the A6 near Derby on September 24.

Club captain Richard Keogh suffered a serious knee ligament injury in the crash and has since been sacked by the club for gross misconduct, a decision he is now taking to the EFL after an appeal was turned down.

The trio broke a club curfew and went out drinking after the official club meal had ended.

Lawrence and Bennett have both been retained by Derby despite their sentences of 180 hours unpaid work, a 12-month community order and a two-year ban from driving.