Derby County reject Richard Keogh's appeal against dismissal

Richard Keogh felt he was treated unfairly by the club and appealed his sacking

Richard Keogh’s appeal against his sacking has been turned down by Derby, but the defender will continue to fight against it.

His appeal was heard by the club last week and the player was issued with a letter yesterday from owner Mel Morris, informing him of the decision.

Keogh's agent has told Sky Sports News that the defender will now appeal to the EFL, which is his final route of appeal within the football system.

He was a back-seat passenger in the car driven by team-mate Tom Lawrence that crashed into a lamp post after an ill-fated team bonding session that saw Lawrence and Mason Bennett convicted of drink-driving.

The former Republic of Ireland skipper suffered knee ligament damage and was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested after the squad night out last month

It is understood that the 33-year-old feels he has been treated unfairly by the club for which he has played more than 350 games.

He also feels he has been treated differently to Lawrence and Bennett - both of whom have been retained by Derby, despite their convictions for drink-driving.

Keogh has already had one operation and could need further surgery with the injury set to see the defender sidelined until December 2020, although his agent has said he is certain his client will play football again.

Keogh is continuing to receive the support of the PFA with his case and is taking ongoing legal advice.