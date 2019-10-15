Derby's Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett plead guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop after crash

Derby's Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested after a squad night out last month

Derby's Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident on September 24.

The pair were arrested and charged last month after their cars were involved in a crash on a Derbyshire road following a team-building night out.

Lawrence and Bennett appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Wales international Lawrence had hit Bennett's car before colliding with a road sign.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated Derby captain Richard Keogh, who was a passenger in one of the cars.

Keogh was later ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a "serious knee injury" in the crash.

Both Bennett and Lawrence initially left the scene before returning to it later in the night.

The pair took breathalyser tests, which showed that Bennett's alcohol level was at 64 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, with Lawrence displaying 58mcg per 100ml. The legal limit in England is 35mcg per 100ml.

Bennett and Lawrence are expected to be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Both were previously fined six weeks' wages by Derby and given 80-hour community service orders for breaking a curfew and bringing the Championship club into disrepute.