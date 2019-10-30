Richard Keogh: Derby County defender's contract terminated over drink-drive incident

Richard Keogh has been sacked by Derby

Derby have sacked defender Richard Keogh for gross misconduct following his involvement in a drink-driving incident in September.

The defender was told on Wednesday he had to accept a new contract with the Rams on lower wages if he wanted to remain at the East Midlands club.

Keogh had had his campaign cut short following his involvement in what the club described as an "alcohol-related incident" last month, and is likely to be sidelined with a knee injury until December 2020.

The centre-back, along with team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence, were involved in a car crash following a team night out in September.

The defender was under contract at Derby until 2021 and he had featured in eight Championship games for Phillip Cocu's side so far this season.

A statement from the club read: "Derby County Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Richard Keogh in respect of his involvement in the events of Tuesday, September 24.

"As a result of that process, Mr Keogh has had his contract terminated with immediate effect for gross misconduct. He has the right of appeal within 14 days.

"As we have said from the outset, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time regards this matter, until the conclusion of any potential appeal."

