Richard Keogh: Derby County defender told to accept lower wages or leave club

Keogh could be sidelined through injury until December 2020

Richard Keogh must accept a new contract on lower wages if he is to stay at Derby, following his involvement in a drink-driving incident.

It has been reported elsewhere that his current contract would be reduced immediately should he accept the take it or leave it offer.

The centre-back, 33, has had his season cut short with a serious knee injury after being involved in what the club described as an "alcohol-related incident".

Derby captain Keogh could be out until December 2020 after damaging two knee ligaments in the car crash in September.

The defender is currently under contract at Pride Park until 2021.

His two Rams teammates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence pleaded guilty to drink-driving, and were ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, given a 12-month community order and disqualified from driving for two years, following the incident on a team night out.

Keogh has made eight appearances for Phillip Cocu's side in the Sky Bet Championship this season, he captained the East Midlands club during their run to the play-off final last term where Frank Lampard's side lost to Aston Villa.

He has made 356 appearances in eight seasons at the club and has earned 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland to date.