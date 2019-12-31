Wayne Rooney set to make Derby County debut against Barnsley

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County after leaving DC United earlier in the year

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed Wayne Rooney could be set to face Barnsley after the Rams ended a seven-match winless run by beating Charlton 2-1 at Pride Park.

Rooney is eligible to face the Tykes on Thursday, January 2 and Cocu hinted the former England captain is likely to be in the starting line-up.

He watched from the dugout as Derby recorded their first victory since November 23 and now Cocu can call on Rooney for the first game of 2020 with Krystian Bielik and Tom Lawrence suspended.

Cocu said: "If a player with the qualities, career and the experience of Rooney (is available) you have to be very happy and glad he is here, so I don't need a suspension to consider him in the first XI to be honest.

"He's fit, he can start but he will need a few games. Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team.

"So maybe not perfect from the start but it's important he will get in the team as soon as possible so we get a certain shape in our team."

