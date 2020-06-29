Andre Wisdom: Derby defender in hospital after being stabbed

Andre Wisdom is in a stable condition in hospital

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in hospital after he was stabbed in Liverpool at the weekend.

Derby have confirmed he "sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition."

The club tweeted: "Get well soon, Wis."

Wisdom was at his home in Merseyside on Saturday night, following Derby's 2-1 win against Reading, when a relative called him.

He drove to the Toxteth/Wavertree area of Liverpool later that night to pick the relative up, and as he got out of his car, he was attacked in the street by a man with a knife, who stabbed him more than once, and then robbed him.

He was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

Merseyside police are investigating the attack.

Wisdom is expected to be released from hospital before the weekend, but he will certainly miss Wednesday's clash with promotion rivals Preston, and is also likely to be out for the weekend derby with rivals Nottingham Forest, who are also chasing promotion.