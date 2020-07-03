Derby County fans urged to stay away from Pride Park for visit of Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest beat Derby 1-0 when the sides met at the City Ground in November

Derby fans are being urged to support their team from home this weekend as they prepare to play local rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Like all matches currently taking place in England, it will be played behind closed doors, with extra security measures be put in place around the ground by Derby for the Sky Live clash.

Derby vs N Forest Live on

There will be no parking available in the stadium on match day and fans will not be able to access areas around the ground or the players.

A great deal of work has been undertaken by the clubs and the Football League to keep players safe and allow for the final games of the season to be played.

An important reminder to supporters ahead of this weekend's East Midlands derby... 👇#DCFCvNFFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 3, 2020

The Rams and the Derbyshire Constabulary are united in one message to fans - support your club from home.

The force's football lead and commander for Saturday's game, Superintendent Tracy Lewis said: "The East Midlands derby is a game we look forward to each season and this weekend's match will certainly be an unusual one.

2:02 Wayne Rooney has had a huge impact at Derby, watch his five goals for the Rams since his move to the club in January Wayne Rooney has had a huge impact at Derby, watch his five goals for the Rams since his move to the club in January

"We will be welcoming colleagues from Nottinghamshire and British Transport Police this weekend for the operation and our Football Policing Unit has been engaging with supporters' groups in readiness.

"We were pleased that fans listened to the requests to stay away for the game against Reading last weekend and we ask for the same support again this weekend.

"These are challenging times and we are aware of the vast amount of work that DCFC and other partners have invested to bring football back safely for us all to enjoy.

"We would endorse and promote the messages from DCFC and NFFC and that is; 'when they play, please stay away."