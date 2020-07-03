David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the next round of games? Find out here...

Charlton vs Millwall, Friday 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Charlton have been fantastic since the restart. Seven points from three games and three clean sheets in a row. They are just a couple of points away from safety now, you feel.

Millwall haven't been quite so good. Two points from three games has seen them drift away from the play-off picture. I think this could be another narrow Charlton win, too.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What form Derby are in, and what a man they have in Wayne Rooney. I think a fair few of us thought they had left it too late to make the play-offs but if you keep winning, you have always got a chance, and that's what they've been doing.

Nottingham Forest feel destined for the play-offs now, but they need to keep their momentum up and you never know if Leeds and West Brom slip. This is naturally a huge game for both sides, and I'm going to sit right on the fence and plump for a draw!

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Brentford have done all they can to keep the pressure up on Leeds and West Brom since the restart. They just have to maintain their composure and form, and you never know.

Wigan have been fantastic, and what has happened this week will come as such a blow. With a points deduction hanging over them, it will be interesting to see how their players respond on Saturday. I think they could take a point from Griffin Park.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Three defeats on the spin for Bristol City, and it's looking like another sign of being close but not being quite there under Lee Johnson.

Cardiff's momentum was halted by Charlton in midweek, but they are still in pole position for the play-offs as they occupy sixth. It is up to them not to let it go, and I don't think they will on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Stoke were hapless in midweek, and have drifted right towards the relegation places again. They need to buck up their ideas and fast.

Barnsley have been terrific since the restart, and could leapfrog Stoke with a win on Saturday. You wouldn't put it past them on current form either. Away win for me!

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea have some terrifically talented young players in their side and will push right to the end to try and reach the top six. You can be sure of that.

Sheffield Wednesday were OK against West Brom on Wednesday night, but for the first time since the restart really did look a team in mid-table with not a lot left to play for. I do, however, fancy them to bounce back and get a draw on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm KO unless stated)

Blackburn vs Leeds: 0-1 (5/1)

Fulham vs Birmingham: 1-0 (1/0)

Huddersfield vs Preston: 0-0 (13/2)

Luton vs Reading: 2-1 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs QPR (Sun 2pm): 2-0 (9/1)

West Brom vs Hull (Sun 3pm): 3-1 (10/1)