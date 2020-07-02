Championship: More games announced live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced another four Championship games to be broadcast live as the fight for promotion and the battle to avoid the drop gathers pace.

A double-header on Friday July 10 will take in crunch clashes at opposite ends of the table as Huddersfield tackle Luton (6pm kick-off), before Fulham, looking to stay in touch with the top two, welcome Cardiff to Craven Cottage (8.15pm kick-off).

In-form Derby face automatic promotion hopefuls Brentford in an exciting lunchtime kick-off on Saturday July 11, while current leaders Leeds travel to Swansea for a 1.30pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday July 12.

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm

Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm

Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm

Newly-announced fixtures:

Fri July 10: Huddersfield vs Luton - 6pm

Fri July 10: Fulham vs Cardiff - 8.15pm

Sat July 11: Derby vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sun July 12: Swansea vs Leeds - 1.30pm

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO times from July 13 TBC

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday, July 3

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm, Sky Sports

Fulham vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End - 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading - 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley - 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, Sky Sports

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City - 3pm



Tuesday, July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Swansea City - 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley - 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports

Bristol City vs Hull City - 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough - 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

Thursday, July 9

Leeds United vs Stoke City - 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday, July 10

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - 6pm, Sky Sports

Fulham vs Cardiff City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 11

Derby County vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading - 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City - 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Sunday, July 12

Swansea City v Leeds United - 1.30pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City - 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County - 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley - 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City - 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City - 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough - 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham - 8pm



Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United - 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford - 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham