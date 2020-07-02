Championship: More games announced live on Sky Sports
Derby vs Brentford, Swansea vs Leeds picked for Sky Sports coverage in July
Last Updated: 02/07/20 4:00pm
Sky Sports has announced another four Championship games to be broadcast live as the fight for promotion and the battle to avoid the drop gathers pace.
A double-header on Friday July 10 will take in crunch clashes at opposite ends of the table as Huddersfield tackle Luton (6pm kick-off), before Fulham, looking to stay in touch with the top two, welcome Cardiff to Craven Cottage (8.15pm kick-off).
In-form Derby face automatic promotion hopefuls Brentford in an exciting lunchtime kick-off on Saturday July 11, while current leaders Leeds travel to Swansea for a 1.30pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday July 12.
Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm
Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm
Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm
Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm
Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm
Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm
Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm
Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games
Newly-announced fixtures:
Fri July 10: Huddersfield vs Luton - 6pm
Fri July 10: Fulham vs Cardiff - 8.15pm
Sat July 11: Derby vs Brentford - 12.30pm
Sun July 12: Swansea vs Leeds - 1.30pm
All the Championship fixtures
KO times from July 13 TBC
Thursday, July 2
Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 5pm, Sky Sports
Friday, July 3
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 4
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End - 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading - 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley - 3pm
Sunday, July 5
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, Sky Sports
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City - 3pm
Tuesday, July 7
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley - 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End - 7.45pm
Wednesday, July 8
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports
Bristol City vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm
Thursday, July 9
Leeds United vs Stoke City - 5pm, Sky Sports
Friday, July 10
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - 6pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Cardiff City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 11
Derby County vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading - 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Sunday, July 12
Swansea City v Leeds United - 1.30pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, July 14
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End - 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County - 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough - 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham - 8pm
Saturday, July 18
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United - 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford - 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm
Wednesday, July 22
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham