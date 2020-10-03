Charlie Austin: Derby in talks with West Brom over striker

Derby are in talks with West Brom over a potential deal for striker Charlie Austin.

Austin is into the final year of his West Brom deal and the striker would be open to a move to ensure he got regular football following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old's game time has been limited to the Carabao Cup this season and he has slipped down the pecking order under Slaven Bilic despite scoring 11 goals last season.

Austin has scored 34 Premier League goals during his career.

The former Burnley and QPR striker joined relegated West Brom from Southampton for £4m on Deadline Day in 2019.

He helped them gain promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as they finished second behind Leeds last season.

Before joining his current club, Austin scored 20 goals in 81 games during his three-and-a-half-year stay at St Mary's but was unhappy with the way Southampton treated his departure.

He was left out of their pre-season tour and had to train with the U23s before his move to West Brom.

Asked in 2019 whether he was hurt, Austin told Sky Sports News: "Of course I was. I felt like I needed to be treated with respect."

He added he only decided to join West Brom at "quarter past one of Deadline Day morning" a year ago.

If Austin seals his move to Derby, he would link up with Wayne Rooney who captains the Championship team.

Derby have lost their opening thee games of the season to Reading, Luton and Blackburn respectively.

