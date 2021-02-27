Derby say online racism of Colin Kazim-Richards made him talk with his own children about abuse

Derby County: "The abuse received by Colin [Kazim-Richards] resulted in him having to have a conversation with his young children to explain why, in this day and age, racism and discrimination still exists"

Derby County have condemned the racist abuse of forward Colin Kazim-Richards following their 1-1 home draw against rivals Nottingham Forest.

Derby released a statement on Saturday after the 34-year-old was targeted on social media and revealed it resulted in Kazim-Richards being forced to explain to his young children why he was being abused.

Kazim-Richards, who was born in London and has 37 caps for Turkey, scored an 84th-minute equaliser for the Rams against their east Midlands rivals Forest on Friday night and has been previously vocal in his support of the fight against racial injustice.

English football bodies recently sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter demanding action on online racist abuse, while social media firms have also been threatened with billion-pound government fines over the abuse.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Content Policy Manager Fadzai Madzingira, who works across Instagram and Facebook, said racism in football is a bigger problem than the abusive messages seen on social media.

"It was brought to the club's attention on Saturday morning that Colin Kazim-Richards had received racially abusive messages via his social media platforms," read a statement on Derby's website on Saturday.

"The abuse received by Colin resulted in him having to have a conversation with his young children to explain why, in this day and age, racism and discrimination still exists.

"It should be clear, there is no place in sport or society for racism. Derby County has a zero-tolerance stance to discrimination and prejudiced behaviour and the racial abuse has been reported to the relevant authorities.

"Social media abuse is, sadly, becoming more common and it is all too easy for individuals to hide behind an account. This cannot continue.

"The club has a long-standing commitment to striving for equality and diversity, not only in football but in society, and strongly supports several nationwide campaigns as well as staging its own work in the local community.

"We are united in celebrating our diversity and we stand proudly with Colin, and all our players, to make it categorically clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Clinton Morrison and Paul Merson make a passionate call for action on online abuse

