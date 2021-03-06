Derby County players will no longer take a knee before games after group discussions between squad members and staff; Derby underline their commitment to "strive for equality and diversity"; Bournemouth confirmed last month they will no longer take a knee before games

Derby County players and staff to stop taking a knee before games after talks between squad and staff

Derby County players and staff will no longer take a knee before games

Derby County's players and staff have confirmed they will no longer take a knee before matches.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has previously commented that he feels the EFL should provide more guidance in terms of the protests, which have taken place before all Premier League and EFL games since Project Restart last summer.

The club confirmed the decision had been taken after several group discussions and said in a statement: "It has been decided, as a collective group, to no longer take a knee. This decision has been made because the symbolic gesture of taking a knee is not enough; more needs to be done and we are committed to playing an important role in this.

"Derby County is proud to continue its work with many fantastic organisations and individuals, both nationally and in the local community, to strive for equality and diversity in not just football but society.

"We will support the fight against all forms of discrimination by delivering the unified message of standing together as one.

"No longer taking a knee does not change the club's stance on all forms of discrimination. It will not be tolerated at Derby County; this is categorically clear.

2:12 Derby manager Wayne Rooney recently commented that the club supports players taking a knee in the fight against racial injustice - but believes there should be guidance from the EFL to ensure that there's unity across the league

"The club will, wholeheartedly, support players and staff at other clubs that still want to take a knee before games involving Derby County. We are all in this together."

Derby manager Rooney recently condemned racist abuse sent to Colin Kazim-Richards and called for stronger action to be taken against people who send abuse online.

Derby released a statement following the abuse received by Kazim-Richards, stating that it resulted in the forward "having a conversation with his young children to explain why, in this day and age, racism and discrimination still exists."

Rooney said: "It's sad we're having to speak about these things. It feels like every week, every day, there's a different person getting some form of abuse.

"It's people who are sat at home, on their phones or computers - cowards really."

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org