Derby County players and staff to stop taking a knee before games after talks between squad and staff

Derby County's players and staff have confirmed they will no longer take a knee before matches.
Derby manager Wayne Rooney has previously commented that he feels the EFL should provide more guidance in terms of the protests, which have taken place before all Premier League and EFL games since Project Restart last summer.
The club confirmed the decision had been taken after several group discussions and said in a statement: "It has been decided, as a collective group, to no longer take a knee. This decision has been made because the symbolic gesture of taking a knee is not enough; more needs to be done and we are committed to playing an important role in this.
"Derby County is proud to continue its work with many fantastic organisations and individuals, both nationally and in the local community, to strive for equality and diversity in not just football but society.
"We will support the fight against all forms of discrimination by delivering the unified message of standing together as one.
"No longer taking a knee does not change the club's stance on all forms of discrimination. It will not be tolerated at Derby County; this is categorically clear.
"The club will, wholeheartedly, support players and staff at other clubs that still want to take a knee before games involving Derby County. We are all in this together."
Derby manager Rooney recently condemned racist abuse sent to Colin Kazim-Richards and called for stronger action to be taken against people who send abuse online.
Derby released a statement following the abuse received by Kazim-Richards, stating that it resulted in the forward "having a conversation with his young children to explain why, in this day and age, racism and discrimination still exists."
Rooney said: "It's sad we're having to speak about these things. It feels like every week, every day, there's a different person getting some form of abuse.
"It's people who are sat at home, on their phones or computers - cowards really."
