Phil Jagielka agrees short-term Derby deal; striker Sam Baldock also close to joining Wayne Rooney's squad

Wayne Rooney's Derby conceded two stoppage-time goals to lose 2-1 at Peterborough on Saturday; The Rams hope former Sheffield United and Everton defender Phil Jagielka, 38, will be able to feature against Hull on Wednesday

Monday 16 August 2021 20:45, UK

Phil Jagielka is one of several free agents Derby can now sign (PA)
Image: Phil Jagielka has agreed a short-term deal to join Derby

Phil Jagielka has agreed a short-term contract with Derby County, and should be available to face Hull on Wednesday. 

Derby are confident the paperwork will be completed early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following an injury to striker Colin Kazim-Richards, Derby are seeking permission from the EFL to replace him with former Reading striker Sam Baldock.

Baldock is a free agent after leaving Reading last month, but because of the Rams' strict transfer embargo, they need special permission from EFL officials to be able to add him to their playing staff and wage bill.

Wayne Rooney's side have one point from their opening two Championship games, following late heartbreak against Peterborough at the weekend - conceding twice in stoppage-time to lose 2-1.

Also See:

Trending

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q