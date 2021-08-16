Phil Jagielka agrees short-term Derby deal; striker Sam Baldock also close to joining Wayne Rooney's squad

Phil Jagielka has agreed a short-term contract with Derby County, and should be available to face Hull on Wednesday.

Derby are confident the paperwork will be completed early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following an injury to striker Colin Kazim-Richards, Derby are seeking permission from the EFL to replace him with former Reading striker Sam Baldock.

Baldock is a free agent after leaving Reading last month, but because of the Rams' strict transfer embargo, they need special permission from EFL officials to be able to add him to their playing staff and wage bill.

Wayne Rooney's side have one point from their opening two Championship games, following late heartbreak against Peterborough at the weekend - conceding twice in stoppage-time to lose 2-1.

