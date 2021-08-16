David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

I said last week that it would be hard to judge what level Huddersfield were at from their draw with Derby, but alarm bells may well be ringing now after that thumping by Fulham.

It's been a tricky start to the season for Preston. It is two defeats from two, and no side has conceded more. It is early days of course, but it is also already looking like quite an important game for both managers. I think there will be some goals here, and a draw that both sides will settle for.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Fulham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two games in and two draws for Millwall. It has been a steady enough start for Gary Rowett and his men. But now they face their biggest challenge yet.

Fulham were excellent at Huddersfield on Saturday. It doesn't look like goals or chances will be in short supply this season, although a trip across London to The Den is a real test for them, but one I think they can take all three points from.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm

Russell Martin will have been pleased to see his Swansea side get a point on the board against Sheffield United on Saturday night. It is something to build on in the early stages of his tenure.

Stoke have enjoyed a solid start to the season, playing out an entertaining win over Reading, then battling to a goalless draw at Birmingham. If they can find a nice middle ground then they could and should push for the top six this season. I'll go for another goalless draw for both.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 7.45pm

It will frustrate Lee Bowyer and the Birmingham fans that they can't pack into St Andrew's again in midweek, particularly as it means they can't build on the positivity and momentum of their opening-day win at Sheffield United.

Bournemouth showed their grit and determination to dig out the victory at Nottingham Forest with 10 men on Saturday, which will have delighted Scott Parker. I fancy them to use that result to kick on and get another win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm

It has been a right old mixed bag for Hull City so far this season. A demolition of Preston on opening day, before being brought right back down to earth with a bump against QPR on Saturday.

This is a chance for them to get right back on the horse against a Derby side that suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Peterborough. They will run Hull close, but I'll back the home side to bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Sheffield United, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was a first win for Valerien Ismael at the weekend, although it should have been far more comfortable than it was in the end for West Brom against Luton.

Sheffield United have gotten off to a bit of a slow start under Slavisa Jokanovic. He may need a little patience in reshaping a side that was built in Chris Wilder's image. Baggies win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Barnsley vs Luton (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Coventry (Tues 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Cardiff (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Bristol City (Tues 8pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs QPR (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)