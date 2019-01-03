Brad Potts joins Preston North End from Barnsley for undisclosed fee

Brad Potts has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Preston

Brad Potts has become Preston's third transfer window signing after arriving from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and joins January signings Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly at Deepdale.

"We have got three players who we have been tracking and it is nice to get them done," said Preston manager Alex Neil.

"Brad is a player we have been watching for a while. He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year.

"He has really good energy, is a good age and good size. He has a good presence and we are looking forward to working with him and hopefully improving."

Potts made over 100 appearances for both Carlisle United and Blackpool before joining Barnsley in July 2017.

He played 67 times for the Tykes, scoring 11 goals, including seven in 26 games this season.

"I had a chat with the gaffer when I first got here and he told me what he wanted from me and I am looking forward to hopefully doing that for the team," said Potts.

"A few lads I have played with and have played under the manager at previous clubs and I have spoken to them and they only have good things to say about him, so I am really looking forward to working with him."

Potts has already played for Barnsley in this season's FA Cup so is ineligible for Saturday's third-round tie against Doncaster. He could make his debut the following weekend against Swansea.