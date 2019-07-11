Preston North End News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from Premier League club

Last Updated: 11/07/19 3:38pm

Callum Robinson scored 13 goals in 36 appearances last season
Callum Robinson scored 13 goals in 36 appearances last season

Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.

The Championship side did not name the top-flight club involved.

A statement on their official website read: "Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

"The player has been given permission to leave the team's Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

Also See:

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK