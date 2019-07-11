Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from Premier League club
Last Updated: 11/07/19 3:38pm
Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.
The Championship side did not name the top-flight club involved.
A statement on their official website read: "Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.
"The player has been given permission to leave the team's Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.
"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."
Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season.