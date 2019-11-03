Alex Neil: Preston North End my only focus

Preston boss Alex Neil says reports linking him with the vacant Stoke City job is 'just speculation'

Alex Neil says his only focus is on Preston and believes his side 'can achieve something special' amid interest from Stoke.

The 38-year-old has been linked with the vacant managerial role with the Potters after they sacked Nathan Jones on Friday.

However, Preston have have reported Stoke to the Football League for illegally approaching Neil, who signed a new three-year contract with the club in April amid speculation linking him to West Brom.



Neil has also played down any potential departure from Deepdale, claiming it is natural 'speculation' for a manager who has guided his side to fourth in the table.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their game against Charlton Athletic,Neil said: "As far as I'm concerned it's business as usual. I haven't really made anything of it, it's just a case of cracking on.

"It's a reflection of what the team has delivered. We've got a great set of lads here who have performed very well so far this season and we're just looking to keep that going.

"And obviously if you pick results up then there might be interested elsewhere but I've got one focus and that's Preston North End - that's it."

'Form no flash in the pan'

Neil also believes his side's strong start to the season is no coincidence and believes there is more to come from his side with him at the helm.

"I came here a couple of years ago and really enjoy my time here," Neil added. "I think we've got a lot of scope to try to finish off the job.

"To be 15 games in and be where we are shows it's not just a flash in the pan for a couple of games.

"This squad is as strong as it's been since I've been here. I love working with these lads and I think we can achieve something special."