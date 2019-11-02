Alex Neil: Preston North End report Stoke City to Football League over manager approach

Alex Neil was wanted by Stoke

Preston have reported Stoke to the Football League for illegally approaching their manager Alex Neil.

Preston say they have refused Stoke permission to speak to Neil insisting there are "no circumstances" in which they would allow that to happen.

A statement on Preston's website said: "Stoke City Football Club have not been given permission to speak our contracted manager Alex Neil.

Stoke sacked Nathan Jones on Friday

"As a result of the reports that were made this lunch time, there are now no circumstances under which Stoke City would be given permission to speak to Alex Neil.

"We have today reported Stoke City to the EFL for an illegal approach."

Stoke are yet to comment on the matter.

The Potters are searching for a new manager after sacking Nathan Jones on Friday.

Neil signed a new three-year contract with Preston in April amid speculation linking him with West Brom.