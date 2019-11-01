Nathan Jones sacked by Stoke City

Stoke City have sacked manager Nathan Jones with the club currently second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jones admitted he was resigned to losing his job in October, but back-to-back wins over Swansea and Fulham kept him in the role for the rest of the month.

The 46-year-old, who was appointed in January after a successful spell at Luton Town, won only six games from a total of 38 in charge at the bet365 Stadium.

Jones said: "I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this football club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here.

"I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the club the very best for the future."

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left Stoke, while Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs.

Stoke City's next fixture is against West Brom on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football.