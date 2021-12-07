Ryan Lowe appointed Preston North End manager after leaving Plymouth Argyle

Ryan Lowe resigned as Plymouth Argyle boss earlier on Tuesday to take charge of Preston North End; the 43-year-old's first game in charge will be against Barnsley on Saturday; Preston sit 18th in the Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday 7 December 2021 17:12, UK

Ryan Lowe
Image: Ryan Lowe has taken charge at Deepdale

Preston North End have appointed Ryan Lowe has their new manager following his resignation from Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe quit Home Park earlier on Tuesday after an approach from North End and takes immediate charge at Deepdale.

He succeeds Frankie McAvoy, who was sacked following Saturday's defeat at Blackburn, which left them 18th in the Sky Bet Championship.

A club statement read: "Preston North End Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Ryan Lowe as first-team manager.

"Ryan will take over with immediate effect, joining from Plymouth Argyle, a club he guided to promotion from League Two to League One in the 2019/20 season, and they currently sit fourth in the third tier.

"That was the second promotion on Ryan's managerial CV, having previously led Bury FC into League One.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Plymouth Argyle for the professional way in which they have handled this matter."

Lowe, whose family are based in the north west, had a clause in his contract at Home Park which allowed him to speak to clubs in a higher division. He has been replaced by Steven Schumacher, who was on his coaching staff.

The former Bury manager took over at Home Park in June 2019 and guided Argyle to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 Covid-hit season.

They finished 18th last season, but have launched a promotion bid this time around, going 17 games unbeaten until a recent blip.

