West Brom caretaker James Shan admits it was tough to replace Darren Moore

No one was more surprised by the timing of Darren Moore's sacking than his successor in the West Brom dugout.

Moore was dismissed shortly after their draw with Ipswich earlier this month, and before he had even managed to make it out of The Hawthorns that night, James Shan was handed the caretaker role.

"I got called upstairs by the board of directors and was given the news," Shan told Sky Sports.

"If I'm being honest with you I was in total shock and I was unsure what to do when I left the room! I had to sit in my car in the car park for 10 or 15 minutes before driving home."

West Brom were initially determined to find a new head coach as swiftly as possible, but two wins from two under Shan before the international break have meant they can be a little more patient with their search.

Shan is naturally keen for the role permanently, but does admit that taking over from a friend was a tough thing to do. Particularly due to the fact it was Moore who brought him into the first-team fold.

Shan admits it was tough to replace Darren Moore

"It was extremely difficult," said Shan. "Me and Darren go back about six or seven years. He initially came here to assist me in taking the under-18s and then he left and came back and we worked at the under-23s together.

"Then he took the caretaker role and he trusted me to come up and assist him, which gave me the opportunity to work as a first-team coach.

"It was obviously difficult professionally, and that was multiplied by the fact we had such a good personal relationship. But it's been softened by the guy that he is. He is 100 per cent the first to wish me luck and has congratulated me after both results."

Shan had just a few days to prepare for their first game, in which they beat Swansea comfortably at home, before going on to sneak a 1-0 victory at Brentford the following weekend.

It has bolstered West Brom's position among the play-off places and even kept their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive.

Of huge help to Shan has been the club's senior squad members, many of whom have seen more than a few bosses pass through The Hawthorns in their time.

"Chris Brunt made the point that in the [12 years] he has been here he has had 13 different managers, if you include caretakers!" said Shan.

"So having lads who have gone through it and understand the process is very beneficial. You say it's the harsh reality of football, but it moves on very quickly and you have to have the ability to adapt.

"I've spoken a lot to the senior playing staff to gather their observations, and they have been very helpful to me."

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and West Bromwich Albion

Next up on Friday night is a clash with Birmingham on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football, and a massive opportunity to get a jump on their promotion rivals who play on Saturday.

"It gives us the potential to be within four points, which is a massive psychological edge," said Shan. "If I was one of the teams above us I would be looking over my shoulder at a side with three wins from three and real momentum.

"You've only got to look at the recent form guide in the Championship, because it throws up some strange results. A team can be on a winning streak then suddenly lose their next three or four.

"We have eight games left and if we take care of our own business we can put ourselves in a position to rival an automatic-promotion push.

"But if we fall short of that then winning games will breed confidence, and that will be a fantastic thing to take into the play-offs."