West Brom hit back at season-ticket holder who called anti-racism message 'pathetic'

West Brom have hit back at a season-ticket holder who branded their support of an anti-racism message "pathetic".

The club replied "you won't be missed" to a Twitter user who asked for his season ticket to be cancelled in response to their support for the social media initiative '#BlackOutTuesday'.

The initiative has seen social media users post all-black pictures in a unified stand against racism, with West Brom's post including the message 'Together Stronger'.

The Twitter user replied: "Pathetic. Cancel my season ticket. Cheers"; to which West Brom replied: "You won't be missed".

The user then said: "How about shops being looted. How about shopkeepers being killed. How about police officers being killed. How about innocent people being killed regardless of colour. How about all lives matter? That's my point."

West Brom are among a string of football clubs from across the leagues to have pledged support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday, as civil disorder continued in the USA following the death of George Floyd.

Nottingham Forest changed their Twitter profile picture to an all-black image while Leeds United, whose goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban earlier this year for racially abusing Charlton winger Jonathan Leko - on loan from West Brom at the time - also tweeted the all-black image.

A clutch of Premier League squads, including Chelsea and Liverpool, have had their photographs taken kneeling at their training grounds or stadiums in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.