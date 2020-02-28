Kiko Casilla: Leeds keeper gets eight-match ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko

Kiko Casilla must attend face-to-face education after being found guilty

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight games and fined £60,000 for racist comments made to Charlton winger Jonathan Leko.

Leko, on loan from West Brom, made the allegation after Charlton beat Leeds 1-0 at the Valley in September.

Following an investigation, Casilla was charged by the FA in November under rule E3 and the Spaniard "strenuously" denied the allegation, according to a Leeds statement.

Jonathan Leko reported the abuse during the match on September 28

But Casilla has since been found guilty of racially abusing 20-year-old Leko and must attend face-to-face education.

Casilla has featured in all 35 of Leeds' Sky Bet Championship matches so far this season.

But Leeds, who are second in the table behind West Brom, will now be without their No 1 goalkeeper until the final three games of the campaign.

FA statement in full

An FA statement read: "Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight matches with immediate effect, fined £60,000 and must attend face-to-face education after a breach of FA Rule E3(2) was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"The Leeds United Goalkeeper denied using abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin, towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 28 September 2019.

"The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons will be published on the week commencing Monday 2 March 2020."