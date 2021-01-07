Robert Snodgrass: Sam Allardyce's West Brom set to sign West Ham winger

Robert Snodgrass is set to become Sam Allardyce's first signing at West Brom after the club agreed a deal with West Ham.
An 18-month deal for the 33-year-old Scottish winger has now been agreed, pending medical and final paperwork.
Sky Sports News understands there was other Premier League interest in Snodgrass, but he will join Allardyce's relegation-threatened side.
Snodgrass' West Ham contract was due to run out in the summer and he is deemed surplus to requirements by David Moyes at the London Stadium.
A permanent move for the former Scotland international leaves Allardyce's remaining loan slot available for another signing, after Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher joined the Baggies on a season-long loan in September.
Trending
- Neville: Trophy wait will bring pressure on Ole
- Arteta: Ozil can leave if deal good for us
- AJ's retirement hint - 'I'm coming towards end'
- Neville: Man City are back
- Balogun likely to leave Arsenal for free
- Poch's PSG held - 'Mbappe must improve'
- Ajax trying to sign Haller from West Ham
- Stones form key to City's revival
- Pogba: Cup defeat must inspire us
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Bissouma, Sabitzer linked
Snodgrass, who joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, has scored two goals in six appearances for the Hammers this season.
West Brom sit 19th in the Premier League with eight points from their opening 17 games of the season and are without a win from Allardyce's opening four games since he replaced Slaven Bilic in December.
Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News!
The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests. 10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers 1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk 5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.