Robert Snodgrass: Sam Allardyce's West Brom set to sign West Ham winger

Robert Snodgrass is set to become Sam Allardyce's first signing at West Brom after the club agreed a deal with West Ham.

An 18-month deal for the 33-year-old Scottish winger has now been agreed, pending medical and final paperwork.

Sky Sports News understands there was other Premier League interest in Snodgrass, but he will join Allardyce's relegation-threatened side.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Everton in the Premier League

Snodgrass' West Ham contract was due to run out in the summer and he is deemed surplus to requirements by David Moyes at the London Stadium.

A permanent move for the former Scotland international leaves Allardyce's remaining loan slot available for another signing, after Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher joined the Baggies on a season-long loan in September.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Brom in the Premier League

Snodgrass, who joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, has scored two goals in six appearances for the Hammers this season.

West Brom sit 19th in the Premier League with eight points from their opening 17 games of the season and are without a win from Allardyce's opening four games since he replaced Slaven Bilic in December.

Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News! The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests. 10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers 1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk 5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.