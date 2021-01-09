West Brom manager Sam Allardyce says his side are in need of players more than anyone in the Premier League

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says he believes his squad needs new additions in the January transfer window "more than anyone else" in the Premier League.

Allardyce says the club know what they need to do in the current transfer market, following their penalty shootout defeat to League One side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Baggies' boss hopes to bring in a forward to bolster his attacking options, with Bournemouth's Josh King a possible target if sufficient funds are available for the Norway international.

Out-of-favour striker Charlie Austin has completed a return on loan to QPR until the end of the season, which could provide extra finances for the club to complete business this month.

"No idea what the price may be [for King] - if the price is within our range then I think we would be interested, and if it's out of our price range then we won't," Allardyce said.

"It's a part of our process now to work tirelessly on outs and ins until the end of January. There's no point me beating about the bush - everybody knows what we need to do.

"We need to move players in this window, everybody does. We need to bring players in this window, everybody does.

"But no one more so than we do. We need players in more than anyone else in the Premier League to give us a chance of moving out of the position we're in."

Allardyce is still waiting for his first victory since being appointed at The Hawthorns after replacing Slaven Bilic, and he admitted he was hugely disappointed with his side's performance at Blackpool - one of Allardyce's former clubs.

Allardyce said: "I did expect us to play better than we did, and I didn't expect us to have to come back from behind twice. The level we're supposed to be at, we should not have lost on penalties, we should not have lost at all.

"We've seen the players, I will make the judgement on the players for the rest of the staff as quickly as possible now. Then it'll be off and into the market to try and find players who will make the squad better.

"I think we've let Charlie [Austin] go to QPR so that creates another opening in terms of finances as well to find a centre forward, and then we would look at other areas."

West Brom currently sit 19th and seven points adrift of safety in the Premier League with eight points from 17 games.