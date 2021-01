Mbaye Diagne: West Brom agree loan deal for Galatasaray striker

West Brom have agreed a deal to sign Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray.

The 29-year-old striker, who has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season, is set to join the Premier League club on an initial loan with an option to buy.

West Brom have been given permission to speak with the Senegal international and the club are currently making arrangements to fly him into the UK as soon as possible.

Bringing a striker to The Hawthorns has been top of Sam Allardyce's priorities since he was appointed West Brom manager in mid-December.

The club has also shown interest in Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke but the Belgium international is now expected to remain at Selhurst Park.

West Brom have also made an enquiry to Manchester United about the possibility of a loan deal for midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The potential loan fee for Lingard and level of his wages would be an issue for West Brom unless United are prepared to heavily subsidise the deal.

However, United are unlikely to do so, with a number of other clubs - including West Ham - interested in Lingard.

Who is Mbaye Diagne?

Diagne began his career in the Italian lower leagues and was spotted and signed by Antonio Conte for Serie A champions Juventus as a 21-year-old in 2013.

However, he was unable to make his name there and moved to China with Tianjin TEDA three years later.

After 15 goals in the Chinese Super League, he returned to Europe and signed for Turkish side Kasimpasa, where he scored 32 league goals across two seasons and was then snapped up by Galatasaray in 2019.

For them, he has been playing as a lone centre-forward and is a sizeable presence up front, a very good finisher and has also shown an ability to drop deeper and link up play.

According to Wyscout data, he has the best expected goals (10.3) and best expected goals and assists (10.94) rating for the rest of the season in Turkey.

