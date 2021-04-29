Sam Allardyce on West Brom future: Only way you get me out is if you sack me!

Sam Allardyce has opened up on his West Brom future and says "the only way you are getting me out of here is if you sack me".

West Brom are on the brink of relegation to the Sky Bet Championship and host Black Country rivals Wolves on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The second-bottom Baggies are nine points from safety with five games left - and although defeat against Wolves would not confirm relegation - West Brom are running out of time to save themselves.

West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 3rd May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

While Allardyce previously revealed he has a clause in his contract which means he will definitely stay at The Hawthorns next season if West Brom avoid relegation, he has hinted he could still stick around if they drop down to the second tier.

"We will see it to the end of the season no matter what, the only way you are getting me out of here is if you sack me," he said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old has gained the reputation of a survival expert over his long managerial career and replaced Slaven Bilic after he was dismissed in December, signing an 18-month deal and masterminding a 5-2 win at Chelsea earlier this month.

"I thought we changed as much as we possibly could as quickly as we possibly could," Allardyce added.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's win at Chelsea on April 3

"We did better business in the Premier League than any other club in January with the quality of the players, the price and the difference they have made to the team.

"While we said a few more games or a bit more time [might have been needed] we didn't really need it because when I look back prior to us winning against Chelsea and Southampton, we should have won three or four games prior to that.

"We did have enough time, we just failed to take the clear-cut chances we created. It's not so much me, it's more about the club. I'd love to be sitting here with more points on the board.

"We'd have liked to have given ourselves a better chance. I'd be disappointed (with relegation) with my record of keeping clubs up but the lads have tried their best up until now. We might fall short but it hasn't been for the want of trying."

Branislav Ivanovic is out with a hamstring injury while Robert Snodgrass is slowly returning to fitness after needing an epidural to fix a long-standing problem.

Allardyce added: "The opportunity to play against Wolves at The Hawthorns should be motivation enough to win the game, keep our slim hopes alive and win a local derby.

"It's very difficult, every game for us is extremely difficult and what sort of mood will we catch Wolves in? They can be very good on the day but, as we saw against Burnley, can be caught out."