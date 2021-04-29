Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to Sawyers via social media; the police investigation was carried out by PC Stuart Ward, who is the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit

Romaine Sawyers: Man pleads not guilty over alleged racist abuse of West Brom player

Romaine Sawyers was allegedly racially abused on social media following West Brom's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in January

A man charged after a police inquiry into online racist abuse of West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers has denied a Communications Act offence.

Simon Silwood, 49, is accused of sending an offensive message to Sawyers via social media in January of this year following West Brom's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

On Thursday, Dudley Magistrates' Court was told Silwood is alleged to have committed the offence on January 26 by sending "a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character".

Silwood spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter a not guilty plea during a short hearing on Thursday.

West Midlands Police charged Silwood earlier this month after an investigation carried out by PC Stuart Ward, who is the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

The court appearance comes a day after Sawyers issued a video message on the Premier League's website calling on social media users to think more about the impact that sending abusive messages can have on recipients.

Silwood, from Kingswinford, West Midlands, was granted unconditional bail until his trial at Walsall Magistrates' Court on September 9.