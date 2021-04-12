West Brom's Mbaye Diagne controversially denied goal by VAR in match vs Southampton - but why?

Was West Brom's ruled-out first 'goal' against Southampton the most confusing VAR decision of the season so far?

The Baggies were denied an opening goal in controversial circumstances against Southampton by another apparent high-profile error from VAR.

And while 'controversial' and 'VAR' have been regular companions this season, this Monday's incident, broadcast live on Sky Sports, was one of the strangest yet.

Did #var use the offside lines on the wrong WBA player??? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 12, 2021

So what happened?

Mbaye Diagne, standing in close proximity to team-mate Kyle Bartley, looked to have boosted the Baggies' survival hopes when he nodded them ahead inside four minutes at The Hawthorns, only for the effort to be ruled out on the field for offside.

The decision was checked by VAR and the offside call was upheld, despite Diagne appearing to be kept onside by Saints defender Jannik Vestergaard.

There was immediate bafflement from the Sky Sports commentary team, with Don Goodman telling viewers: "Once l saw the pictures, I thought he was onside.

"The lines say differently... but it is Kyle Bartley who is offside. I wonder if they have got this right? Kyle Bartley had nothing to do with the goal"

So why was the goal disallowed?

Sky Sports has been told by VAR's match centre that Bartley blocked the camera view, meaning VAR was unable to conclusively prove the striker was onside, and was therefore unable to overturn the decision.

As explained at half-time by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones: "Obviously it was given offside on-field. Then it went to VAR.

"They say that Bartley was blocking the line-cam view of Diagne and because they cannot draw a definitive line, they have to stick with the on-field decision."

What did the Sky Sports pundits say?

Kevin Campbell on Monday Night Football: "I have had enough of VAR and how it is officiated. That was a perfectly good goal. The fact that West Brom have scored two goals has got the linesman and the VAR official out of jail. For me, it is a disgrace."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher: "This is a situation VAR is made for. Diagne is onside, I have no doubt whatsoever. I know it's a tight call, but if you look at his feet, yes it's onside.

"VAR cannot see the shoulder of Diagne, but there is more evidence that he is onside than the evidence that he is offside. I would like to have seen the goal given, and this highlights the issue with the system rather than the referee's assistant."