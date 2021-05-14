Sam Allardyce: West Brom manager says he will make final decision on his future in the next week

Sam Allardyce has told Sky Sports News he will make a final decision on his future as West Brom manager in the next week.

The 66-year-old met the club's hierarchy on Wednesday and opened talks about whether he will remain at The Hawthorns beyond the end of the current campaign.

Allardyce has a break-clause in the 18-month contract he signed when he replaced Slaven Bilic back in December, and it remains unclear if he will be in charge of the team in the Championship next season.

Despite overseeing an improvement in performances, Allardyce's West Brom returned to the second tier after only one season in the Premier League following Sunday's defeat at Arsenal.

Image: Allardyce was unable to prevent West Brom's relegation

"I've not felt anything like this for forever long - since the 70s or 80s. But I have to accept what it is," a deflated Allardyce said.

"A final decision will be made before the Leeds match (next Sunday's final fixture). No decision has been made yet. There's a lot to divulge.

"The problem is I can't get my head around it all because I didn't expect it when I took over.

"Have I considered what the Championship would be like? No. No. No. No. I don't like talking about it and can't yet. I cannot make a quick decision, but a decision will be made before the end of the season, so stop asking.

"We have Liverpool on Sunday and I've given the team the little goal of finishing above Fulham.

"I don't want to lose any more games. I'd be happy to draw all three because I don't want that feeling again."