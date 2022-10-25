 Skip to content

Carlos Corberan: West Brom appoint former Huddersfield and Olympiakos boss as new head coach

Carlos Corberan took Huddersfield to Championship play-off final during a two-year stint with Terriers; Spaniard left Olympiakos after just seven weeks earlier this season; Corberan replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked this month with the Baggies near the bottom of the Championship

Tuesday 25 October 2022 23:40, UK

Carlos Corberan

West Brom have appointed former Huddersfield and Olympiakos boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Spaniard replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month with the Baggies languishing near the bottom of the Championship.

Corberan spent two years at Huddersfield before leaving in July and led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last season, where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest.

The 39-year-old had a short spell with Greek side Olympiakos after leaving the John Smith's Stadium but left in September, just seven weeks after joining the club.

