Wolves treating Liverpool game same as any other, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges the "big challenge" Wolves face against Liverpool on Friday Night Football, but insists they prepare for all games in the same way.

Wolves host Jurgen Klopp's side, live on Sky Sports Premier League, following wins against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Chelsea, which have left them seventh in the table.

Nuno wants his players to continue their positive approach to games when they face an unbeaten Liverpool side, and says they treat all opponents the same.

"I see it as a big challenge for us," he said. "[We] always focus on what you want to do on the pitch, that's what is important, don't live on desire.

"It's easier to work with a smile. The players are happy so I hope they continue the same approach in the game with a smile on their faces, knowing their tasks and responsibilities."

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League

He added: "We treat all the opponents with the same careful detail and time because it's important the way you prepare for competition.

"We know how tough it is going to be, but at the same time we look forward to it because it's going to be a very enjoyable game."

Nuno also spoke of his admiration for Klopp, whose Liverpool side can go four points clear of title rivals Manchester City with a win at Molineux.

"I know him and admire him, I respect him," said Nuno.

Asked if he admires the German's style of football, he replied: "Who doesn't? I think he's amazing."