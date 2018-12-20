Nuno Espirito Santo says abusive fans must be banned from football

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says fans found guilty of abuse must be banned from football.

Dele Alli was hit on the head with a plastic bottle thrown by a supporter during Tottenham's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The incident came after Tottenham fan Averof Panteli was fined and banned for four years for throwing a banana skin following a Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang goal in Arsenal's 4-2 Premier League win earlier this month.

Asked whether he believes supporters found guilty of abusive behaviour should be banned from football grounds, he said: "There is no other option when someone has this kind of attitude."

Chelsea suspended four fans from attending games over alleged racial abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling, while UEFA have also launched an investigation into allegations that fans sang an anti-Semitic chant during their Europa League match against Vidi.

In other incidents of abuse, Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was hit by a coin from a supporter during the Edinburgh derby against Hearts, while Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a bottle against Newcastle in September.

"I think [abuse] is becoming a problem [again]. It is a problem that exists forever in football," Santo said.

"It is always to do with individual behaviours. When things happen of course the clubs and police must take care of it and take the right measures to avoid it.

"But it has to do with individuals. Someone that goes to watch a game should go there and support their team and not have this kind of behaviour. I truly believe that when we change our mindset individually all the problems we will solve."

Santo's counterpart at Brighton, Chris Hughton, is also worried by the trend of abusive behaviour by fans but praised clubs for doing more to find the culprits.

"This is something that is happening a little bit more regularly now," he said.

"Credit to the football clubs - with CCTV camera and the work by the stewards - they are identifying any of these individuals. It is not a part of the game that we want to see.

"As long as the clubs are working as hard as they can to eradicate this then I don't see there is anymore that we can do."