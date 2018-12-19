Dele Alli bottle incident leads Tim Sherwood to call for police on side of pitch

0:26 Tim Sherwood thinks we’re at a stage now where football may need police surrounding the pitch in order to stamp out incidents like Dele Alli getting hit by a bottle. Tim Sherwood thinks we’re at a stage now where football may need police surrounding the pitch in order to stamp out incidents like Dele Alli getting hit by a bottle.

Tim Sherwood has called for police to be positioned around the pitch after Dele Alli was hit by a bottle at the Emirates.

Alli was struck in the head by a bottle thrown during Tottenham's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night at the Emirates.

The England midfielder was hit on the side of the head in the 73rd minute by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands on the touchline.

It is the latest in a line of crowd incidents at high-profile matches, following on from a banana being thrown at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling allegedly being racially abused in Manchester City's match with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Former Tottenham manager Sherwood feels it could be time for a police presence around the perimeter of the pitch.

"I think unfortunately we're at the stage where we'll see police inside the grounds now, in uniform, surrounding the pitch," he told The Debate.

"That's the only deterrent. We don't want to go back to that but unfortunately we've got these idiots time and time again spoiling it for everyone.

"Both clubs had done as much as they could do but when you get an idiot like that, it's uncontrollable. The only surprise was that Dele Alli didn't keep it up five times and volley it back to them as he was playing so well."

Craig Bellamy, who was hit by an object thrown by a Manchester United fan when he played for Liverpool, thinks a life-ban from attending football matches should be handed out to fans who are found guilty of throwing objects onto the pitch.

"You should never be able to go watch a football game ever again after doing that," he said.

"It's a serious issue and something that needs to be stamped out. The game was a brilliant game, we shouldn't be talking about this, but all it takes is one clown.

"I want more to be done. You can't do that on the street. There has to be consequences. People pay their money and go to games, they're entitled to their opinion but there are things you can't say and you can't act like this. How can you think you're going to get away with throwing something at someone just because you've paid your money? It's crazy."