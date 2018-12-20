Dele Alli avoids FA punishment for gesture towards Arsenal fans

0:34 Dele Alli was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Tottenham's 2-0 win Dele Alli was struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd during Tottenham's 2-0 win

Dele Alli will face no punishment from the FA for his gesture to the Arsenal supporters at the Emirates, Sky Sports News understands.

Alli had scored Tottenham's second goal in their Carabao Cup quarter-final win and reminded the home fans of the 2-0 scoreline after he had been hit by a bottle, thrown from the crowd.

While IFAB (International Football Association Board) laws state a player "will be sent off for using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures" - it is understood in this case the gesture was potentially inflammatory but not abusive or offensive - and there are mitigating circumstances.

It is understood Arsenal are also unlikely to be punished after Alli was hit by the bottle.

The club are currently studying CCTV footage to try to identify the individual involved and it is thought that the FA will support any criminal proceedings brought against the thrower, and will push for a banning order.

However, as it is one individual at fault rather than more widespread disorder involving a number of fans, it is usual procedure for the FA in these circumstances to offer support to the investigation, rather than seek to punish the club.