Arsenal unlikely to be punished after Dele Alli hit by bottle at the Emirates

Arsenal are unlikely to be punished by the Football Association after Dele Alli was hit in the head with a plastic bottle thrown from the stands at the Emirates, Sky Sports News understands.

The club are currently studying CCTV footage to try to identify the individual involved and it is understood the FA will support any criminal proceedings brought against the thrower, and will push for a banning order.

However, as it is one individual at fault rather than more widespread disorder involving a number of fans, it is usual procedure for the FA in these circumstances to offer support to the investigation, rather than seek to punish the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Tottenham's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory on Wednesday, Alli appeared unfazed by the incident, saying it made his goal "sweeter".

On Twitter after the game, Alli posted an image of him gesturing the scoreline to the home fans.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with taking over at Manchester United on a permanent basis at the end of the season, called on Arsenal to find the culprit.

"It was lucky that it wasn't a big issue," the Argentine said. "For me, okay we play a derby and we hate each other in a good way but that is in a bad way when you go to damage some people or an opponent.

"I cannot talk in general because only one stupid person made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans, like I respect the professionals from Arsenal and I respect our fans.

"For one you cannot talk about everyone. I hope that Arsenal take responsibility and through the camera they can identify because it wasn't a problem but it can happen to be a big problem."

The Metropolitan Police revealed to Sky Sports News on Wednesday night seven arrests were made at the game for public order offences.

Tottenham will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Manchester City facing Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion in the other tie.