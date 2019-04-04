Wolves striker Raul Jimenez wants to fire club into Champions League after signing permanent deal
Last Updated: 04/04/19 10:49pm
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has targeted the Champions League after his record-breaking £30m move.
The Mexico international's loan from Benfica will become permanent in the summer after the clubs struck a deal, with the fee thought to be in the region of £30m.
Jimenez, Wolves' 15-goal top-scorer, has penned a four-year contract at the Molineux club who currently sit seventh in the Premier League.
Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley, Jimenez has understandably declared he wants to play alongside football's elite.
"This is our first time in the Premier League for a while, we are doing well, so why not think about aiming for the Champions League or the top six," he said.
"We have very good players, a good team that can compete. We have to think about the best things we can.
"If we qualify for the Europa League that would be amazing. I have never played in that tournament.
"It was an extra since I arrived here. I've seen the team is growing.
"The chairman, too, is doing good things. Now we are seventh. For a promoted team that's very good."
Jimenez spent three years with Benfica, netting 31 times in 120 games after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
His fee eclipses the £18m Wolves paid for Adama Traore and Jonny from Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid respectively earlier this season.
But the 27-year-old is not fazed by his price tag.
"If that's the cost, then I am going to keep trying to prove that my value is good," he said.
"I am happy here at Wolves. I have signed to be a permanent player and I am here to do well.
"We will see after what happens, but being here is a great opportunity for me, and a great opportunity for me to be an important part of the team and I want to enjoy."