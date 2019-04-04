Nuno Espirito Santo has changed the direction of Wolves, says Conor Coady

0:22 Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed Wolves, says club captain Conor Coady Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed Wolves, says club captain Conor Coady

Conor Coady says Nuno Espirito Santo has changed the direction of Wolves since he arrived at the club, insisting he is "absolutely brilliant" to work under.

Nuno joined Wolves in May 2017 and led the club into the Premier League in his first full season as his side won the Championship title by nine points.

That impressive form has continued during the 2018-19 campaign, with Wolves occupying seventh place in the Premier League table and reaching their first FA Cup semi-final in 21 years, something Coady believes the Portuguese deserves a lot of credit for.

Coady has started every game in the Premier League this season under Nuno

""He's been fantastic since he came in," the Wolves captain told Sky Sports News.

"It started two years ago when he came to the football club. He had an identity and a philosophy on what he wanted to do and he's really changed the direction of the club.

2:53 Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United

"We need to make sure as players that we keep listening to him as much as possible because his ideas and the way he wants to play on the training field is absolutely brilliant."

Wolves have recorded some impressive results against the top six this season, the latest a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Molineux in the league.

Nuno is enjoying a memorable debut campaign in the Premier League with Wolves

That victory was the perfect warm-up ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Watford at Wembley, and Coady maintains the squad always wanted to do well in the competition.

"When we played Liverpool in the third round we wanted to win that game and we wanted to get as far as we possibly could. Now that we're here, we want to try and make the most of it," he added.

"It was important that we did take the FA Cup seriously. It was something that we wanted to make sure we did right and we're very excited and the supporters are very excited for it.

"We need to make sure we go in there with the right mentality, the right frame of mind and hopefully we'll get a good result."