Nuno Espirito Santo impressed by Wolves response to strong Man Utd start

Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves' response to Manchester United's strong start as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Molineux.

Scott McTominay fired United in front on 13 minutes with his first goal for the club, but Diogo Jota's clinical finish after a defensive error from Fred turned the game in the hosts' favour.

Wolves, boosted by the dismissal of Ashley Young for two bookable offences, clinched the victory minutes from time when Chris Smalling put through his own net while under pressure from Leander Dendoncker.

"It was a good performance," Nuno told Sky Sports. "United started better than us, controlling the game with too much possession. They scored and in that moment the team suffered, and it took time for us to react.

"The moment the team reacted it was a fantastic reaction. We drew level and from there on we managed the game. After the red card, our task is not so difficult.

"It makes me proud to do it against Manchester United, it was really well done by the boys."

The victory was the perfect warm-up for Wolves ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Watford at Wembley.

There were suggestions Nuno may rest players against United, but the Portuguese insisted that was never a consideration.

He added: "No, there's no such thing. There was the game, there was a game plan, we take the decisions and the options, and we prepare for the next one. The preparation for the next game starts tomorrow.

"Two very good results against such a good team requires a lot and the boys worked very well.

"I'm pleased with the performance, that's what is important. To do it twice makes the effort worthwhile. It's not easy to play against Manchester United."