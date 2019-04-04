Raul Jimenez completes permanent Wolves move

Raul Jimenez will stay at Wolves next season

Wolves have confirmed they will sign on-loan striker Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal this summer, smashing their club transfer record.

The striker has signed a four-year deal at Molineux having been on loan at the club from Benfica this season.

He is Wolves' top scorer with 15 goals, which has helped fire the club to seventh in the Premier League and Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford.

Mexico international Jimenez spent three years with Benfica, scoring 22 times in 101 games after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

The signing of the 27-year-old takes Wolves' spending to around £164m under owners Fosun and they have broken their transfer record five times.

Adama Traore and Jonny were the previous biggest deals at £18m after signing from Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid respectively this season.

2:53 Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Kevin Thelwell, Wolves sporting director, said: "The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we're delighted that he'll be part of the club's long-term future.

"His goals in the Premier League and FA Cup have been vital to this season's success and we're looking forward to seeing him contribute even more during what will be an exciting end to the season in both competitions.

"Raul's permanent signing shows the ambition of this football club and the determination to make sure the future is an exciting one."

Why Jimenez has been a revelation

When loan deals are made permanent they are not usually greeted with the wild excitement that accompanies a signing out of the blue. The hope of what a player might bring can far exceed the reality. But Wolves' confirmation that they have broken their transfer record to secure Raul Jimenez on a long-term deal is different. Nobody doubts his importance.

The Mexican forward has already scored 15 goals this season, the attacking spearhead for a team that are up in seventh on their return to the Premier League and go to Wembley on Sunday looking to reach the FA Cup final for the first time in 59 years. Jimenez has been a revelation not just in terms of his goal output but his overall contribution to the side.

