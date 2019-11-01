Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves need to be at their best to beat Arsenal

Nuno Espirito Santo knows his side need to be at their best to beat Arsenal this weekend, despite the events of last weekend

Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Wolves they must still be at their best to take advantage against an Arsenal side in turmoil.

A victory on Saturday would put them just one point behind the Gunners, who are in a state of chaos after Granit Xhaka swore at fans as he was jeered whilst being substituted during last weekend's draw with Crystal Palace.

Last season, Wolves beat Manchester United in both the league and FA Cup and stunned Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal in the top flight while also knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

But, despite already beating Manchester City last month, boss Nuno insisted they cannot just use their victory at the Etihad to beat Arsenal.

He said: "Arsenal is a totally different game and a totally different opponent, but we know it will be very, very difficult. Arsenal have a fantastic squad and a very good manager, so it's going to be very difficult.

"It is a new game, history in football does not repeat itself. Arsenal have a lot of quality players, well organised, they have speed and have good quality with possession on the ball.

1:06 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says he has dropped Granit Xhaka from the match against Wolves Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says he has dropped Granit Xhaka from the match against Wolves

"We don't look at the table. We compete against every opponent that we have in front of us in all competitions."

Wolves' injury problems mounting

Ryan Bennett is out with a groin injury while fellow defender Willy Boly will not return until the new year after undergoing surgery on a fractured leg.

Morgan Gibbs-White is also being assessed as he struggles with a back problem.

It has put a strain on Nuno's small senior squad and he admits it will be difficult with the punishing schedule ahead.

0:40 Nuno admits his sides' demanding schedule is a 'challenge' but the experience of playing in the Championship is helping Nuno admits his sides' demanding schedule is a 'challenge' but the experience of playing in the Championship is helping

"It has been a big challenge for everybody, for the squad, for us, for the club and for our fans - we are embracing the challenge," the Portuguese told a press conference.

"It's not easy, it's not easy at all. It's very, very demanding, especially on the players.

"It's very demanding because of the time of recovering, the amount of games we have, the high level of opponent that we are facing, in the Premier League, in the Europa League and in the cup.

"Having experience before helps you but doesn't make it easier. It is always a big challenge and I think it's always going to be harder.

"We always think about team selection. We always take a lot of time to prepare, time to find the best options, finding the right solutions."