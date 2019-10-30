Wolves defender Willy Boly has surgery on left fibula

Willy Boly has played eight times in the Premier League this season

Wolves defender Willy Boly has had surgery on his fractured left fibula.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during training on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for several months, although no timescale has been put on his return.

Wolves' head of medical department Phil Hayward told the club's website: "Willy had surgery in London this morning to repair the bone with a small metal plate and screws.

"The procedure went as planned with no complications and he will now return to Compton to begin the early stages of his rehabilitation.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw with Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw with Newcastle in the Premier League

"Willy will be in a boot for the first six weeks, working hard to maintain fitness and muscle bulk in the leg before progressing to more functional activities.

"In terms of time scales, a lot depends on how he progresses in the first few weeks and how well the fracture heals."

The centre-back has played 80 times for Wolves since signing for the club from Porto, originally on loan, in 2017.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season, including eight in the Premier League.