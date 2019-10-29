Premier League Power Rankings: Six Leicester City players in top 10

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

The Power Rankings chart is dominated in unprecedented fashion this week, with six Leicester players piling into the top 10 after producing a record-breaking display on Friday Night Football.

Jamie Vardy leads the way after claiming one of two match balls with a hat-trick during the historic 9-0 win at Southampton, while Ayoze Perez picked up the other with his three-goal haul, but only makes No 3 in the chart.

Ben Chilwell scoops runner-up spot with match-topping stats for touches, crosses, aerial challenges won and chances created, in addition to finding the back of the net and teeing up two team-mates.

Fellow full-back Ricardo Pereira (No 5) is one of only two players to slip in the top 10, while team-mates James Maddison (No 7) and Youri Tielemans (No 8) are also among the top performers after getting on the scoresheet.

Chelsea have recovered after a difficult start under Frank Lampard and blitzed Burnley for four before conceding two late goals, with Christian Pulisic (No 4) netting his first career hat-trick before Willian (No 6) sealed the win.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (No 9) tumbles from the chart summit after leaving the Etihad empty-handed, while Norwich stopper Tim Krul (No 10) maintained his team's dignity with eight saves - including two penalties - in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

It was an impressive week for English forwards, with Harry Kane, Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Dwight McNeil topping their respective club rankings.