Wolves defender Willy Boly suffers 'serious' ankle injury

Willy Boly could face a lengthy lay-off with the injury

Wolves defender Willy Boly has suffered a "serious" ankle injury and is due to have further tests to determine if he requires surgery.

The Portugal international is currently undergoing tests on a suspected ankle fracture and has not travelled with the rest of the Wolves squad to Newcastle for Sunday's Premier League fixture at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports.

Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward said on Saturday: "Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training earlier today.

"Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula, and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not.

"If surgery is required that will take place during the next week."

The centre-back has played 80 times for Wolves since signing for the club from Porto, originally on loan, in 2017.