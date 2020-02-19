Wolves face tough Europa League test vs Espanyol, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves boss Nuno says he will not be taking Espanyol's league form for granted

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he is expecting a difficult encounter against Espanyol in Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie despite their opponents being bottom of La Liga.

Espanyol topped their Europa League group but currently sit in 20th place, after finishing 7th last season, and are on their third head coach of the campaign.

Despite their struggles this season - winning only four league games - Nuno is taking nothing for granted as he prepares his side for one of their biggest games of the campaign.

"It's going to be a tough game," said the Wolves boss.

"It doesn't mean anything where they are in the table, it's a different competition, and we're facing a very tough opponent with quality players.

"Espanyol are a very good team."

'Molineux is special'

Nuno has hailed the atmosphere at Molineux stadium

Wolves reached the final of the UEFA Cup in 1972, losing to Tottenham, but this is their first season competing on the continent since 1980-81, and only their eighth European campaign ever.

As Molineux prepares to host European football once more in the first leg, Nuno has urged fans to continue showing "fantastic" support as they have done all season.

Nuno added: "We want tomorrow to have this atmosphere at Molineux, our fans helping us creating a fantastic atmosphere like they always do, this is fantastic for us.

"Molineux is always special. We had the play-offs, group stage and all the games were full house, the fans enjoy it.

"It's amazing, tomorrow I know our fans are going to be behind us."

'Keep on building and improving'

Wolves entered the Europa League in the second qualifying round

The Wolves manager also spoke of his pride in his players' quick transition from Championship to European football and wants his squad to use this as motivation to achieve more.

"We started early in the competition, we entered all the qualifications, all the play-offs and the group phase was tough but since day one we've embraced the challenge," said the Portuguese.

"We are proud of what we've done, we want to compete well, it is more than pride it's the motivation to keep on building and improving.

"The players have been impressing me since the beginning more than the games, it's the day-to-day routines that we have, the character and belief in the way we work, this is what impresses me and delights me more."