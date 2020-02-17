Charlie Nicholas' European predictions: British sides in knockout stages

Charlie Nicholas returns with his European predictions

Charlie Nicholas runs the rule over this week's European action with British sides in the Champions League and Europa League knockout stages.

This is a cracking tie. You could see at the weekend that the efficient Liverpool was there again. They were very classy at times, and other times they got the balance and grind right where they can take the sting out of the game. They were not quite as clinical but just wanted to get the job done.

I am finding it tough to pick the Player of the Year this season. My early tip was Sadio Mane. You could see the boost it gave them coming off the bench on Saturday, and no other player in his side could have scored that. His movement and agility allowed him to do that. Others would have been more vigilant of what was happening off the ball. Do all the players have to be from Liverpool? I have mentioned others, but it is the greatness of where they are.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Norwich in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid are nowhere near the team they were. Despite Diego Simeone still being in charge, the goalscoring, commitment and quality have all dipped. They have lost the likes of Diego Godin and the authority he brought to the team. They do have the same aggression, but they are struggling in La Liga. In all honesty, the two giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been average, which tells you everything. Atletico have drawn 10 of 24 games, which is simply not good enough. Diego Costa has dried up in front of goal, while Alvaro Morata has gone cold once again.

This is the game where Simeone will roll his sleeves up and warn his players of reputation; the reputation of turning over the future Premier League champions, but this is an awkward tie for Liverpool. Atletico's personality is awkward, but I am going to go for Liverpool to get a draw. It will be brutal but it will be a great result for Liverpool going back to Anfield.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Liverpool to make more memories?

Liverpool won last year's Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano, and 32 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Jurgen Klopp's side to prevail once again, predicting a 2-1 win to take back to Anfield. With £250k up for grabs, who will you side with? Play for free.

Again, to be fair to Tottenham, they did not deserve to beat Southampton. They did not deserve it against Aston Villa. Mistakes were given to them and they took advantage, but they are getting results. Jose Mourinho's face is no disguise for the way they are performing. Including Manchester United, he has not dealt with a worse defence, in terms of understanding what the shape and what the demands are. He just has to see what happens. If he upsets them, it could be a long way back. He is caught in an awkward place.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig got an excellent draw at Bayern the other week, and they have goals in them that is for sure, with pace to burn. Christopher Nkunku and Tino Werner will cause a lot of problems. They all have a great working attitude and real assets. It is yet another awkward game. They should have beaten Bayern, so there are promising signs. Leipzig will play on the counter-attack, but I can only see goals. It will be an open game but Jose knows he must get a win from this one, and I think they will just about get there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

I am not getting carried away after the weekend win over Newcastle. You can genuinely feel, even with Mikel Arteta's second win, that they are becoming dogged and a better all-round side. He is prepared to look at other players. If a team were to benefit from the winter break, it would have been Arsenal; they needed it. The draws were becoming a concern, as was the league position. The fans have liked what they have seen, and quite like the unity, but that is something they have been disguising for a while. He has told them a few home truths, some have accepted more than others, like Mesut Ozil, who seems to be on the up again.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Newcastle in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Some young players are playing well. It was harsh on Gabriel Martinelli to miss out, and Mateo Guendouzi has done well, but he is not moving on at the minute; he has upset Arteta, who wants him fit; he will not be there until he sorts himself out.

Olympiakos won well at the weekend so we could be in for a good game. It is more promising for Arsenal that is for sure, but the clean sheets won't keep coming, I don't think.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Wolves and Leicester in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Wolves and Leicester in the Premier League.

Espanyol played well against Sevilla, and Barcelona a couple of weeks ago, and in the past have been technically good. These sides have a typical Spanish feel and can be very dangerous at times. I do not think they will sit in and suffocate. If they play on the counter-attack they will play it well, but they will still want to have an influence on the game. Wolves were unlucky and should have got the three points against Leicester. This is the type of game that Wolves will enjoy.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Because Celtic are going so well domestically, they must focus and prepare correctly for this clash. They did not play well but got the win at Aberdeen, and this is a remarkable team for getting themselves out of holes. Copenhagen have lost three in a row, and there are a few players struggling with injury.

2:33 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic.

I expect Celtic to go through over two legs and they are favourites. Celtic have improved in Europe, taking the scalps of Lazio twice was a big turning point for them. There is still vulnerability away from home in Europe, so it is how they manage that which will be the key.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Rangers have been disappointing to say the least since returning from the winter break. They got over the line against Livingston, but the big thing that is giving Steven Gerrard issues is the pitch. The storm means the grass will be a struggle to play on, so it will be an in-your-face traditional aggressive style of play that will be thrown at the Portuguese. Braga will handle this well, but these sides are always suspect when travelling away from home. They are tidy but you can rough them up.

0:55 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston at Ibrox. Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos has been quiet since coming back, not only in terms of goals but in relation to incidents and cards too. These are the types of games which Morelos will thrive in. They beat Porto and have beaten better teams than this, so I expect them to go and win this. It will be a tense affair but a powerful and aggressive performance will ensure Rangers pick up the win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Club Brugge vs Man Utd prediction to follow on Tuesday